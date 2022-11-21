How to Get Weapons Max Level Fast and Easy in Warzone 2.0

Warzone 2.0 provides a lot of experience for weapons in every single match. The new contracts and missions available, along with an assortment of better ground gear present (compared to the original Warzone) allows for top-tier methods of getting your weapons max level fast and easy in Warzone 2.0.

Use the Weapon You Want to Level

Animated Image by Twinfinite

Not to state the obvious, but there is information the player will want to know that will rapidly increase their leveling progression:

Every crate you open and every stash you interact with will provide your current gun with XP.

Every AI you eliminate will provide direct XP to your weapon.

Every piece of enemy equipment you destroy will provide direct XP to your weapon.

Every enemy player you kill will provide direct XP to your weapon.

Every contract completed provides an immense amount of XP to your current weapon.

Can’t Find Your Weapon?

There is a large variety of weapons available to loot off the ground; however, if the one you want to level cannot be found you can perform these steps to obtain it:

Create a loadout with the gun you wish to level at the main menu. Loot all the cash you can in the area that you dropped. Pick up a contract, highlighted in green on the map, and complete it. (Safecracker and Intel contracts are typically reliable and safe.) Run to a nearby Buy Station, you can now purchase the primary weapon of the loadout you created and use it for leveling.

Note: the cost of purchasing your custom weapon is $5000.

General Strategy

Image Source: Activison

Optimally, the strategy to level up quickly is to acquire one’s desired weapon and use it almost exclusively. Once you have your weapon, loot everything you can and complete a contract. The first circle should soon end, next head towards a nearby stronghold and kill as many AI as you possibly can– they spawn indefinitely so take your time. Each AI grants 100 XP per kill, take advantage of that!

Be mindful of the circle and players, once the stronghold will be in the gas, continue to play the round and aim to win. Win or lose, at the end of the match you will gain a ridiculous amount of XP.

Get Double XP

Image Source: Activision

Activating double XP will half the amount of time required to accomplish your goal! Activate it right before a match and jump in once you have a feel for what you’re doing. Winning a match of Warzone will also activate an XP boost for your next run!

Using these strategies and bonus will help you get weapons max level fast and easy in Warzone 2.0. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to get around the Goldflake error, as well as our official Modern Warfare 2 review.

