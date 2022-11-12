Tricolor Battles are all the rage in Splatoon 3 and everybody is trying to experience them during the Pokemon-themed Splatfest this weekend. Unfortunately, it is very rare that players run into them and that can be frustrating because the Tricolor Battles are the big new thing in Splatoon 3. Well, we’ve got tips on how to get Tricolor Battles in Splatoon 3 this Splatfest.

The first thing to note is that Tricolor Battles will not be available during the entirety of the Splatoon 3 Splatfest because they only start during the second half of the event. Tricolor Battles mark the midpoint to the Splatfest where the initial results reveal which team is leading. The leading team will be the defending team in Tricolor Battles while the other two will act as attackers.

How to Get More Tricolor Battles

Once the second half of Splatfest begins, players will have a chance to get into Tricolor Battles. Since the Splatfest World Premiere, Tricolor Battles have been reduced in frequency, so even when players choose the Tricolor Battle option from the lobby, chances are they will end up in a normal Turf War.

For the players on the two attacking teams, the odds of getting a Tricolor Battle are probably the lowest while the defending team has a higher probability. This is because Tricolor Battles require two players from each of the attacking teams and four players from the defending team.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The most optimal way to get a Tricolor Battle as an attacker is to join a friend. With two players, there is already a set pair for one-half of the attackers. Do not enter a lobby with three or four players on the attacking team because they will never be able to enter a Tricolor Battle. The limit for each attacking team is two and lobbies with three or four will make Tricolor Battles inaccessible.

For the defending team, Tricolor Battles will likely appear more often because the lobby system matches with four players regardless of the mode. The defending team will be the team in the lead at the halfway point of the Splatfest.

Winning Tricolor Battles will earn players special badges depending on if they’re defending or attacking. The base badge in each role requires one win while the gold badge requires 10 wins to obtain. These badges can be updated on player’s Splash Tags and Banners to show off when playing online.

That is everything you need to know to improve your odds of getting a Tricolor Battle in Splatoon 3. Keep reading Twinfinite for more guides and features on Splatoon 3.

Related Posts