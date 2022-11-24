Throughout previous Pokemon games, Strength has been an important HM and ability to help break through barriers, solve puzzles, discover new Pokemon, and reach new destinations in the region where your adventure takes place. Those abilities work a little differently in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so follow below for everything you need to know about how to get Strength in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Strength in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Taking a new turn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Strength is no longer a move that needs to be taught via HM. Instead, Strength doesn’t appear in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet at all. This is because as an open-world title, the need to navigate the world via HM moves has been completely thrown out the window, and instead replaced with the movement abilities of Koraidon and Miraidon. The closest thing to strength in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would be Koraidon/Miraidon’s wall-climbing ability, which allows them to latch onto and scale verticle surfaces.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Where to Get Wall Climb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To receive the Wall Climb feature, you must beat all the Titan Dens and collect the corresponding Herba Mystica variants alongside Arven. With each Herba Mystica you collect, Arven will prepare a sandwich for you to feed to Koraidon/Miraidon, and doing so will slowly restore its abilities to use the Dash, Jump, Glide, and Swim features, one by one. Unfortunately, Wall Climb is the last ability Koraidon/Miraidon will regain access to, but if you spend some time and focus exclusively on the Path of Legends route, you should be able to pick this up at a decent stage of the game.

How to Use the Wall Climb Feature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Once you beat every Titan Den and feed Koraidon/Miraidon all five variants of Herba Mystica, you will be able to Wall Climb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To do this, simply jump onto a verticle surface, and hold the B button to latch on. Once Koraidon/Miraidon has a grip on the surface, you can use the left joystick to move and scale the surface. Doing so allows you to easily access specific areas of the Paldea Region, and can seriously cut down your travel time from one place to another.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

That’s all you need to know about how to get Strength in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more content to help you through your Paldea Region journey, check out our range of topics. We’ve covered plenty of gameplay guides, lists, and information that can help you in-game, such as all new Gen 9 Pokemon, all Team Star Boss, and where to find Shiny Stones.

