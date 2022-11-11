Having the godly powers of Kratos and Atreus can often solve many problems, but when the obstacles standing in your way are of the same power or even more, you are going to need an edge. That edge in God of War Ragnarok comes in the form of your equipment, and you are going to need plenty of resources to get them to their best shape. For anyone looking for details about how to get Petrified Bone in God of War Ragnarok, read on.

Obtaining Petrified Bone in God of War Ragnarok

The best way to obtain Petrified Bone is simply by exploring the world of God of War Ragnarok. As the Codex entry suggests, this resource is more easily found within coffins and chests off the beaten path, and that can be a challenge if you are not the sort to look in every nook and cranny,

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

As such, it is important that you open up every glowing red chest you find in the world, and finish every encounter with enemies in the game. There is always a chance of this resource dropping, and tougher enemies will likely be your best bet. Also, completing Favors is also a way of receiving Petrified Bone as a reward. The more you put into exploring the Nine Realms, the better off you would be if you are looking to craft the finest Weapon Attachments in the land.

There you go, all the details about how to get Petrified Bone in God of War Ragnarok. For more help on the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to Transmog your equipment, how to increase Spartan Rage, and the full story on whether you can respec your build. For everything else, please check out the content below.

