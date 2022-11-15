Image Source: Sony Santa Monica via Twinfinite

When it comes to the end-game resources you can expect to find, this time around you’ve got some wiggle room. While you’re still going to face some challenges in finding this one, it’s not the hardest one out there. Here’s how to get Luminous Alloy in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to Find Luminous Alloys in God of War Ragnarok

As said, finding any amount of Luminous Alloy isn’t as static as other impost resources like Blazing Embers or Fortified Remnants. Instead, the Luminous Alloy is the best of both worlds. They can be found in chests in the Muspelheim Crucible or in the red chests found after defeating bosses along The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor. The latter is going to feature the more difficult track, so if you focus on the Crucible, the upgrades from your new order of Luminous Alloy should make the Favor bosses easier.

The fact that Luminous Alloy spawns in Muspelheim Crucible chests makes this one of the most easily farmable late-game resources.

How to Use Luminous Alloys

Luminous Alloys are an important middle-to-late upgrade path on shields. For instance, the Onslaught Shield requires six Luminous Alloys to get to level eight. This isn’t one specific case. It seems Luminous Alloy is an important upgrade resource for shields across the board.

All shields require two Luminous Alloys in order to reach level six, so you’ll need to farm a bit of this if you keep picking a different shield to use. Unlike Fortified Remnants, these upgrades are to the shield itself, not the shield Rond (the part the shield extends out from).

This is everything you need to know about how to get Luminous Alloys in God of War Ragnarok. Patch 2.02 dropped today, and we have a guide explaining all the new changes.

Related Posts