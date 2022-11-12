Find out how to get as many Conch Shells as possible in Splatoon 3.

Splatfests are huge events in Splatoon 3 that bring the community together by pitting them against each other in a fierce battle to prove their team is the best. During the event, players can collect special Conch Shells that will give them more pulls from the Shell-Out Machine. This is how to get Conch Shells in Splatoon 3 throughout the Splatfest.

Conch Shells are an excellent bonus during Splatfest but you may be wondering how they’re magically appearing in your inventory. It’s a pleasant little discovery walking up to the Shell-Out Machine and getting some free rolls for prizes.

How to Get Splatoon 3 Conch Shells

Conch Shells can only be acquired during a Splatfest period in Splatoon 3 which includes the week leading up to Splatfest.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Luckily, it isn’t too difficult to get Conch Shells and they are earned simply by playing several of the different modes in the game and enjoying the Splatfest. Each level the catalog grows will earn one Conch Shell in return. In other words, the faster players can level up their catalogs, the more shells they will get.

Leveling up the catalog takes 7,500 experience points to level up but the first win of the day will earn 7,500 exp right away. After that, experience points will come at a slower rate, but some methods are faster and riskier while others are slower and safer.

Best Ways to Level Up the Catalog in Splatoon 3

Turf Wars, Anarchy Battles, and Salmon Run all level up the catalog and provide Conch Shells. The one caveat to that is that once Splatfest officially starts, Anarchy Battles are no longer available and Turf War and Salmon Run will be the main source of Conch Shells.

Anarchy Battles in the week leading up to Splatfest are the fastest way to earn catalog experience because it awards 2,500 exp for a KO. It’s risky though because if a team gets knocked out within the first minute, they will earn zero points.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Turf War is a consistent stream of experience points toward the catalog because players get at least 300 exp per game and 500 exp for painting 500p during the match meaning 800 experience points at the end of a Turf War. During Splatfest battles, there is a 1.2x multiplier that increases the number of experience points received.

Salmon Run earns 300 exp for each wave cleared in a round. There are typically three waves in a round of Salmon Run with a possible fourth if a Cohozuna spawns after the third wave is cleared. Clear them all and get a total of 1,200 points toward the catalog or fail the first round and receive zero.

Shell-Out Machine Prizes

Spending those hard-earned Conch Shells is the main attraction so it’s important to note that Conch Shells disappear after the Splatfest. Do not be stingy because once these shells are gone, they are gone forever.

This said, there are several prizes to go for when heading to the Shell-Out Machine. Players will use the machine and get one of six possible capsules: Blue, Purple, Red, Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The most sought-after prizes each season are in the silver and gold capsules because they have a unique reward only available for the duration of the current season. Silver has a 0.3% appearance rate and will provide special titles while Gold has a 0.1% appearance rating with a special banner. These can be used when updating splash tags and banners that appear in the game.

This is everything you need to know about how to get Conch Shells in Splatoon 3 and where to spend them. Remember not to let them go to waste and be sure to fight hard for the team you represent this Splatfest.

Related Posts