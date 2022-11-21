How to Get Bronzor Fragments in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon can drop all sorts of unique materials when you battle them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the same goes for Bronzor. Some materials are largely used for crafting TMs, while others may be required for evolving specific Pokemon. Here’s how to get Bronzor Fragments in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Getting Bronzor Fragments in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As the name suggests, Bronzor Fragments can only be obtained by battling Bronzor, or its evolved form Bronzong. Upon defeating them in battle, you’ll get a few Fragments added to your inventory.

However, that raises the question: where exactly do you find Bronzor in the Paldea region? Here’s what you need to know.

Bronzor Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Bronzor is commonly located in the Asado Desert, at the northern and southern ends. You can also find them in the South Province, but we’ve had better luck finding them more frequently in the Desert.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Specifically, you’ll want to head to the northern corner of the Asado Desert, near where the stone ruins are, and you should be able to find Bronzor pretty much all over the place.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Just battle them to your heart’s content, and you’ll eventually get all the Bronzor Fragments you need. These Fragments can be used to craft TMs, but you’ll also need them if you want to evolve Charcadet eventually.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Bronzor Fragments in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a full guide on Shiny Pokemon, how to breed Pokemon, and the best Titan order.

Related Posts