How to Get, Craft & Upgrade Bombs in Harvestella

While playing Harvestella, you will see destroyable walls that stand in your way. Here is how to get bombs in Harvestella to destroy them.

There is so much to do in Harvestella, and so many areas to explore. The game does not make the exploration too simple, however, and you may come across areas that require the use of tools to proceed through. One of these mechanics involves bombs so that you can pass by walls that are otherwise not breakable. When you first come across one of these destructible walls, you will probably find yourself confused and wondering how to get bombs in Harvestella. We have written up a guide here that will tell you everything you need to know about bombs and breaking through big walls in the game!

Getting Bombs in Harvestella

Before you are able to obtain bombs, you will need to have completed a good chunk of the story’s beginning. To be exact, you will need to clear the first dungeon and have Aria join your party. Once she has joined your party, the recipe for bombs will soon be yours!

All you need to do is try and interact with one of the walls that require bomb usage while she is in your party. The following day, she should talk to you and provide you with the recipe for crafting bombs.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Crafting Bombs

Now that you have obtained the recipe for bombs, you can finally craft them! Make sure you have your ingredients ready. You will need two Firelight Fruits from the Heaven’s Egg Dungeon, and two Natural Fibers from the Njord Steppe Dungeon. Now you should be ready to craft. All you need to do is head to your crafting bench inside of your home, interact with it, select the new bomb recipe, and craft!

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Upgraded Bombs

The fun with bombs in Harvestella does not end there. There is an upgraded version of the bomb that you can also unlock and use similarly. To make the second tier of bombs, you will need to reach Chapter 5. This is a good bit later in the game, and the recipe itself will cost you a whopping 7,500 Grilla at the Abandoned Eden General Store.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

That is all you need to know about how to get bombs in Harvestella and how to get the upgraded version of them! If you are looking for more guides like this one, be sure to check out our guide on how to get repair kits or how to unlock all of the jobs in Harvestella.

