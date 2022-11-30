There are so many things to do in Harvestella, from cooking to farming. If you are wondering how to get recipes, read our guide!

If you have played Harvestella, or any farming game for that matter, then you are likely familiar with in-game cooking! Harvestella does in fact include a cooking system and it proves to be very useful if you are trying to buff yourself and your party members up before jumping into areas with heavy combat. When you first start playing, figuring out how to cook and how to unlock recipes to use while cooking can seem a bit daunting. However, it is pretty simple! We have written up a guide here on how to get all recipes in Harvestella so that you can

Unlocking Cooking

Before you start to worry about cooking and using the recipes, you should first learn how to unlock cooking. It’s a fairly simple process that does not require too much playtime at all. Once you have gotten your kitchen all ready to go, read on!

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

All Cooking Recipes

We have compiled a list of every recipe in Harvestella and how to obtain it below. The bolded words are the recipe’s name and the description on how you can unlock the respective recipe is to the side!

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Mountain Fry – Unlock Kitchen

Picnic Sandwich – Purchase Homely Lethe Recipes Book using 300 Grilla from Lethe Village General Store

Lethe Hamburger & Egg – Purchase Homely Lethe Recipes Book using 300 Grilla from Lethe Village General Store

Lethe Vegetable Salad – Purchase Homely Lethe Recipes Book using 300 Grilla from Lethe Village General Store

Lethe Breakfast – Purchase Homely Lethe Recipes Book using 300 Grilla from Lethe Village General Store

BBQ Churrasco – Purchase Selected Recipes Book using 500 Grilla from Lethe Village General Store

Cucumble & Mince Sandwiches – Purchase Selected Recipes Book using 500 Grilla from Lethe Village General Store

Lantern Pumpkin Gratin – Purchase Selected Recipes Book using 500 Grilla from Lethe Village General Store

Chilled Corn Soup – Purchase Selected Recipes Book using 500 Grilla from Lethe Village General Store

King Cake – Purchase Lethe Dessert Book using 700 Grilla from Lethe Village General Store

Mont Blanc – Purchase Lethe Dessert Book using 700 Grilla from Lethe Village General Store

Vegetable Muffin – Purchase Lethe Dessert Book using 700 Grilla from Lethe Village General Store

Tacos – Hand in any three Cooking Recipes at Lethe Village Inn

Rainbow Bean Curry Soup – Hand in any six Cooking Recipes at Lethe Village Inn

Eversweetfish Meunière – Complete "The Mayor's Pen Pal" quest in Lethe Village

Cheese & Tomato Caprese – Purchase An Intro To Nemea Cooking Recipe Book using 400 Grilla from Nemea Village General Store

Eggs Benedict – Purchase An Intro To Nemea Cooking Recipe Book using 400 Grilla from Nemea Village General Store

Tomato & Eggplant Cheese Bake – Purchase An Intro To Nemea Cooking Recipe Book using 400 Grilla from Nemea Village General Store

Nemea Meat Pizza – Purchase Authentic Nemean Recipes Book using 600 Grilla from Nemea Village General Store

Nemea Bolognese – Purchase Authentic Nemean Recipes Book using 600 Grilla from Nemea Village General Store

Cherry Salmon Marinade – Purchase Authentic Nemean Recipes Book using 600 Grilla from Nemea Village General Store

Strawberry Shortcake – Purchase Spring Sweets Recipe Book using 800 Grilla from Nemea Village General Store

Peach Rose Mousse – Purchase Spring Sweets Recipe Book using 800 Grilla from Nemea Village General Store

Meaty Antipasto – Hand in any three Cooking Recipes at Nemea Village Delivery Bar

Cup of Tea – Finish the "Two Secrets" quest in Nemea

Seabream & Octopus Carpacciom – Purchase Shatolla Seafood Book using 500 Grilla from Shatolla General Store

Shrimp & Mushroom al Ajillo – Purchase Shatolla Seafood Book using 500 Grilla from Shatolla General Store

Fisherman's Sandwich – Purchase Shatolla Seafood Book using 500 Grilla from Shatolla General Store

Vongole Bianco – Purchase Fruits of the Sea Book using 700 Grilla from Shatolla General Store

Tom Yum Soup -Purchase Fruits of the Sea Book using 700 Grilla from Shatolla General Store

Shatollan Acqua Pazza – Purchase Fruits of the Sea Book using 700 Grilla from Shatolla General Store

Super Sweet Shatollan Smoothie – Purchase A Sip of Luxury Book using 900 Grilla from Shatolla General Store

The Seasons – Purchase A Sip of Luxury Book using 900 Grilla from Shatolla General Store

Bitter Cafe Mocha – Purchase A Sip of Luxury Book using 900 Grilla from Shatolla General Store

Those are all of the recipes that Harvestella has to offer so far! Unlock what you can and make sure to cook before you delve into dungeons so that you and your party are properly prepared.

Now that you know how to get all recipes in Harvestella, you are ready to continue your farming journey. If you want more Harvestella tips, be sure to check out guides like the one on how to craft or how to unlock all of the jobs. You can also look below for similar content!

