How to G Walk (Snake Walk) in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

Image Source: Activision

Getting from A to B as quickly as you can is handy in any shooter, but it’s particularly useful in a fast-paced FPS like Call of Duty. For those who’ve arrived here, chances are you’re seeking the answer to a specific query: How do you G Walk (Snake Walk) in MW2 and Warzone 2.0. Thankfully, you’ve come to the right place as we’re going to answer that very question. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?

How Do You G Walk (Monkey Walk) in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

A new broken movement mechanic has reared its head in MW2 and Warzone 2.0 that sees your players running along on all fours, a bit like a monkey or animal, and it makes the player super fast. To be able to pull this specific manoeuver off, you’ll need to toggle a few settings first. The settings are different depending on whether you’re using a keyboard and mouse, or a controller.

Mouse and Keyboard

Keyboard & Mouse > Gameplay > Automatic Sprint > Automatic Tactical Sprint

Keybinds > Prone > Mouse Wheel Up

Once you have these specific settings, you’ll want to hold down the Prone button and as your character is going down and about to go fully prone, you’re going to want to sprint out of it. This will initiate the G Walk (Snake Walk). It does take a little bit of practice and a little bit of good timing to nail it, but be patient while you learn to get the timing down.

Controller

Settings > Controller > Automatic Sprint > Automatic Tactical Sprint

Once you have this specific setting locked in, you’ll want to hold down the Prone button (Circle on PlayStation and B on Xbox) and as your character is going down and about to go fully prone, you’re going to want to sprint out of it by clicking the L3 button. Like on mouse and keyboard, it does take a little bit of practice and a little bit of good timing to get it right, but be patient and you’ll be the master of G Walking in no time.

So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to G Walk (Snake Walk) in MW2 and Warzone 2.0. For more, here are the best audio settings to help you hear enemy footsteps, the best aim assist settings, an explainer explaining what Strongholds are, and a couple of tips about how to reduce lag and how to D Hop.

Related Posts