How to Fix Armor Sets Disappearing in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

Sony and Santa Monica Studio’s hugely anticipated cinematic action-adventure game has finally landed and critics are really digging it. While the launch day has largely gone smoothly, as is par for the course for many big, blockbuster games these days, a few hiccups have reared their ugly head. In particular, some fans are wondering how to fix the armor sets disappearing in God of War Ragnarok. With that in mind, then, let’s get into it, shall we?

How to Fix the Armor Sets Disappearing Bug in God of War Ragnarok

We’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but unfortunately, at the time of writing, there seems to be no surefire way right now to fix the issue 100 percent. However, we may have a few methods that may help you to get your mitts on the preorder bonuses and armor that you were promised.

For any preorder or DLC items that you expect to redeem in-game, you should have a code that was given to you by the retailer. Input this code into the ‘Redeem Codes’ section of your console in order to use your freebies in-game. Make sure you have typed in the code exactly as it appears on your receipt or email.

If that fails to work, resetting your PS4 or PS5 console is always a good next step and may help to fix the problem.

It’s worth noting, that some of the armor – like the Darkdale Blade Handles and Axe grip, as well as the Risen Snow armor and tunic – have to be unlocked through story progression in the game . In other words, you may have to reach a certain point before you can access the new items.

– . In other words, you may have to reach a certain point before you can access the new items. Finally, as the game has only just released, there’s a good chance that Santa Monica Studio will deploy a patch to fix the issue shortly.

Of course, as soon as we hear more, we’ll make sure to update this guide to help keep you in the loop.

Why Are My Armor Sets Disappearing in God of War Ragnarok?

Apparently, some gamers are complaining that they’re experiencing a bug that makes Kratos’s armor disappear, which is something that occurred at launch for 2018’s God of War, as well. From what we can gather, it appears to affect players who have left their PS4 or PS5 in rest mode and have returned to the game only to find that the texture of Kratos’s armor isn’t rendering properly. Weird, right?

So, that about wraps things up for now. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on how to fix the armor sets disappearing in God of War Ragnarok. For more on the game, here’s our in-depth review, a guide discussing all of the game’s voice actors, and ten tips and tricks to help you get started on your new adventure. Alternatively, feel free to peruse the relevant links down below.

Related Posts