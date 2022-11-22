Wattrel is a new Generation 9 Electric/Flying dual-type Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea Region. Wattrel has a short evolution line, only evolving once into Kilowattrel. If you’re wondering how to evolve your Wattrel, look no further; here’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Wattrel into Kilowattrel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find Wattrel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you’re yet to catch your own Wattrel, you can refer to the map below for where it’s located within Paldea. Wattrel’s habitats are highlighted in yellow here, but if you’re looking for more information on the specific areas to search, you can refer to our complete guide detailing where to find and catch Wattrel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to Evolve Wattrel into Kilowattrel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Fortunately, evolving Wattrel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is simple, so don’t worry about setting up for a trade evolution or searching for specific items. All you need to do to evolve Wattrel is to raise it to level 25. After Wattrel reaches this level, it will automatically evolve into Kilowattrel.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Wattrel into Kilowatrell. For more helpful tips, gameplay guides and information on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We’ve covered a range of topics that will help you on your journey through the Paldea Region, such as how to find and catch Zorua, how to check IVs, and how to get Ice Stones.

