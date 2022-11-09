For longtime FIFA players, it seems there is no such thing as too many SBCs. Yet while Ultimate Team is dropping content almost daily, there’s nothing wrong with going back to where it all begins. We’re talking about Advanced SBCs that remain in the game from launch until you finish them, which is why today we’re here to explain how to complete the Give Me Five SBC in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Give Me Five SBC Solution

Before we get started, make sure to locate the Elite Eight SBC by going to Squad Building Challenges > Advanced > Hybrid Leagues > Give Me Five. From there, you will see requirements as well as the reward for completing them. By finishing this SBC, players will earn a Gold Players Pack — which is worth 25,000.

And while you should be able to complete this without investing too much, said reward is untradeable this time around. However, the requirements are as follows. And as always, we leave the decision of whether or not this is worth it entirely up to you.

Max. 4 Players from the same League.

Max. 4 Players from the same Club.

Exactly 5 Leagues in Squad.

Min. 6 Rare Players.

Min. 15 Squad Chemistry Points.

Min. 69 OVR Team Rating.

Give Me Five: ~ 3,500 – 5,000 Coins

Image Source: EA via FUTBIN

Due to the lower team overall requirement, this is one of the cheaper SBCs players can do. You’ll just eclipse that minimum requirement (70) while racking up 19 chemistry points along the way. In order to do that, make sure your four players from the same league not only play for the same club but are also from the same country.

In this case, we’ve got four players from China playing for Shanghai of the Chinese Super League. Our midfield consists of three Bundesliga players while the right side of this formation is linked by two Scottish players out of the Scottish Premiership. That’s all it takes, and none of these cards should run you more than 600 coins. As always, however, be mindful that the transfer market is always fluctuating.

That’s all you need to know in order to complete the Give Me Five SBC in FIFA 23. But if you’re looking for more in-game tips, you’ve come to the right place. Twinfinite also has guides answering how to score downward headers and how to stepover right, as well as endless information at the links below.

