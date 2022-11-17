How to Check KD Ratio in Modern Warfare 2

Image Source: Activision

Every CoD Modern Warfare 2 player worth their salt knows that a positive K/D ratio is of utmost importance. It not only represents the average number of player kills you can potentially earn before being defeated, but how consistently you hit those marks. If you’re wondering where you stand yourself, here’s everything you need to know on how to check K/D ratio in CoD Warfare 2.

Now that CoD Modern Warfare 2 has a stats page, you too can see how well you’re doing, and the game gives quite the breakdown of your career. To check your match K/D ratio in MW2, all you have to do is open the hub menu while at the main menu and choose Stats. Your K/D ratio will be located on the left-hand side, along with the number of games you’ve played, Win/Loss ratio, and time played.

If that’s not enough data, you can also get an in-depth look at your career by choosing Multiplayer at the bottom. It further breaks down your career by providing specific data on total number of kills and deaths, wins and losses, top three weapons and the number of kills with each, even your recent matches, modes, and maps.

That’s all there is to checking your K/D ratio in CoD Modern Warfare 2. Now that it’s finally here, where do you stand? Do you think overall K/D ratio is a good indication of skill or is moment-to-moment performance? Leave a comment below and let us know. Afterwards, check out all of our other guides for the game, including info on splitscreen multiplayer, audio bugs, and much more.

