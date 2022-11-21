How To Catch Water Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Water is one of the best types in Pokemon, since it has powerful physical and special moves and even resists Steel type. A good Water-type on your team will pay off many times over, so here’s everything you need on how to catch water Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

How Do You Catch Water Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet?

There are a few ways to catch water Pokemon in Paldea: once you beat the Titan Bombirdier and can swim with Koraidon or Miraidon, you can approach fish Pokemon like Arrokuda that live in ponds and rivers. A decent number of Water-type Pokemon, like Psyduck, wander around on land and you can approach them like anything else. Then there’s Azurill, which doesn’t become Water-type until after it evolves, so it doesn’t spend much time in the water.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Regardless of where you find your water Pokemon, a Great Ball or Dive Ball and special conditions do the trick for quickly capturing them.

Depending on what role it needs to fill, the right Water-type for your team changes. Azumarill is an aggressive physical attacker equipped with Fairy coverage too, but Vaporeon is a bulky special attacker that can heal your team with Wish. The versatility is awesome, but it makes you sit down and think about the composition of your team and what you want it to accomplish. It’s part of the challenge and part of the fun of competitive Pokemon.

That’s everything we have on catching water Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet content like where to find Varoom, collecting Bonsly Tears, and picking up your Master Ball.

