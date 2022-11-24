How to Catch Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Iron Thorns is a Rock/Electric-type Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Iron Thorns’ ability is known as Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Similar to a few other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Iron Thorns has no evolutions. If you’re wondering how to obtain Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Where to Find Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Before we get into details, Iron Thorns is only available in Pokemon Violet, which means that Scarlet players can only obtain it through trading.

Similar to other Paradox Pokemon, Iron Thorns can be commonly found in the cliff zones of Area Zero. Besides this, we recommend looking around Research Stations 1, 2, and 3 to easily find Iron Thorns. This region can only be accessed after finishing Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

We had the best luck teleporting to Research Station 1, and just scouting the area directly in front of the station.

If you’re planning to battle with Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to ground, water, grass, and fighting-type Pokemon. Besides this, Iron Thorns resists normal, fire, electric, poison, and flying-type Pokemon.

Iron Thorns Stats and Abilities

Iron Thorns’ ability is called Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Here are the base stats of Iron Thorns:

HP : 100

: 100 Attack : 13

: 13 Defense : 110

: 110 Special Attack : 70

: 70 Special Defense : 84

: 84 Speed : 72

: 72 Total Combat Points: 570

That’s everything you need to know about catching Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

