How to Catch Goomy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Goomy is a Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and its primary ability is known as Hydration, which cures the Pokemon of any non-volatile status condition if it’s raining. Goomy evolves into Sliggoo at level 40, which enhances the Pokemon’s stats and changes its appearance. If you’re wondering how to obtain Goomy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Where to Find Goomy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While there are multiple locations where you can find Goomy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the best place to catch this Pokemon is the southern part of Paldea, specifically near the coastlines. Apart from this, it would be best if you also head to the following locations to find Goomy:

East Province (Area Three)

Glaseado Mountain

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Six)

South Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

West Province (Area Three)

If you’re planning to battle with Goomy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pokemon. Besides this, the critter resists fire, water, grass, and electric Pokemon.

Goomy Stats and Abilities

Goomy has the following abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Hydration The user heals status conditions when it is raining. Sap Sipper Increases the user’s Attack by one stage if the user gets hit with a Grass-type move, also the user takes no damage from Grass-type attacks. Gooey

(Hidden) Lowers the opponent’s Speed by one stage if it makes physical contact with the user.

Here are the base stats of the Pokemon:

HP : 45

: 45 Attack : 50

: 50 Defense : 35

: 35 Special Attack : 55

: 55 Special Defense : 75

: 75 Speed : 40

: 40 Total Combat Points: 300

That’s everything you need to know about finding Goomy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaifai and how to evolve Flittle into Espathra.

