How to Catch Croagunk in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Croagunk is a Poison/Fighting-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and its primary ability is known as Anticipation, which warns the user if their opponent knows a 1-hit KO or super effective move. Croagunk evolves into Toxicroak at level 37, which enhances the Pokemon’s stats and changes its appearance. If you’re wondering how to obtain Croagunk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Where to Find Croagunk in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similar to other Pokemon, Craogunk is native to certain locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. So if you want to find Croagunk, you need to visit the western area of the Paldea region near Casseroya Lake. You’ll discover Croagunk roaming around the coast of Casseroya Lake. Apart from this, it would be best if you also head to the East Province (Area Three), a common spawn location of Croagunk.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

If you’re planning to battle with Croagunk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to psychic, ground, and flying-type Pokemon. Besides this, the Pokemon resists grass, fighting, poison, rock, dark, and bug-type critters.

Croagunk Stats and Abilities

Croagunk has the following abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Anticipation This ability warns the user if their opponent knows a 1-hit KO or super effective move. Dry Skin Restores the user’s HP in rain or when hit by Water-type moves. Reduces the user’s HP in sunshine and increases the damage received from Fire-type moves. Poison Touch

(Hidden) Has a 30% chance to poison opponents that the user attacks and makes direct contact with.

Here are the base stats of the Pokemon:

HP : 48

: 48 Attack : 61

: 61 Defense : 40

: 40 Special Attack : 61

: 61 Special Defense : 440

: 440 Speed : 50

: 50 Total Combat Points: 300

That’s everything you need to know about finding Croagunk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaifai and how to evolve Flittle into Espathra.

Related Posts