How To Catch Chewtle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Chewtle is a Water-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Chewtle’s primary ability is known as Shell Armor, which protects users from critical hits. Chewtle evolves into Drednaw at level 22, which enhances the Pokemon’s stats and changes its appearance. If you’re wondering how to obtain Chewtle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Where to Find Chewtle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Since Chewtle is a water-type Pokemon, trainers can easily find it around freshwater bodies in the southern regions of Paldea. Here are a few locations where one can easily find Chewtle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Cabo Poco Cascarrafa

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Three)

East Province (Area Two)

Inlet Grotto

Los Platos

Poco Path

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area One)

West Province (Area Two)

If you’re planning to battle with Chewtle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to grass and electric-type Pokemon. Besides this, Chewtle resists fire, water, ice, and steel-type Pokemon.

Chewtle Stats and Abilities

Chewtle has the following abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Shell Armor The user is protected from critical hits. Strong Jaw Increases the damage of the user’s Biting moves by 50%. Swift Swim

(Hidden) Doubles the Speed of the user in rain.

Here are the base stats of Chewtle:

HP : 50

: 50 Attack : 64

: 64 Defense : 50

: 50 Special Attack : 38

: 38 Special Defense : 38

: 38 Speed : 44

: 44 Total Combat Points: 284

That’s everything you need to know about catching Chewtle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaifai and how to evolve Flittle into Espathra.

