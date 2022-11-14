How to Beat Generator Campsite Puzzle in Somerville

Developer Jumpship’s debut game is overall a big success, but it does occasionally fall down in its lack of direction as you try to navigate the many puzzles throughout. If you’re struggling to understand how to beat the generator puzzle in Sommerville during the game’s early chapters then here’s what you need to know.

Beating the Generator Campsite Puzzle in Somerville Explained

Generators are scattered throughout Somerville, and while the first one you encounter is easy enough to switch on it’s not entirely obvious what you’re supposed to do afterward.

If you’re struggling with this puzzle then the chances are you’ve done everything right but perhaps haven’t cottoned on to the fact that you’re supposed to use the car’s light to melt away the sediment blocking your path. To do so, it’s simply a case of activating your power using the LT/L2 button on your controller when interacting with the generator itself.

Let’s start from the top, though, shall we? Okay, first things first, start the generator by interacting with it (A/X button), then pull the chord two or three times by pulling back on the analog stick. It will then start and you can change the plug it is connected to from the radio to the car battery.

Now return to the generator and hold LT/L2 as you do so. This will activate the car light, melting away the sediment and allowing you to continue your progress through the campsite.

Here’s a handy YouTube video if you’d rather watch us beat the puzzle:

That should give you everything you need to know about how to beat the generator campsite puzzle in Somerville.

