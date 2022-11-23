So you’ve beaten the Elite Four and Champion Geeta, but why aren’t you a true champion yet? That’s because your rival, Nemona, has challenged you one last time to a battle where she will finally fight you at full power. Nemona has been holding back on you throughout the game, but now that you’ve defeated Geeta, she’s finally ready to fight you as a proper champion-ranked trainer. So today, let’s discuss how to beat Champion Nemona in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How To Beat Champion Nemona

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Like Geeta, Nemona actually has a relatively simple team and shouldn’t pose “too” much of a threat, assuming you around the same level as her Pokemon. Nemona’s team has five level 65 Pokemon, and her sixth Pokemon is at level 66. We’ll go over her team one by one to fully prepare players on what they need to know, starting with her first Pokemon, Lycanroc.

Beating Lycanroc – Lv.65

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Nemona’s first Pokemon is a level 65 pure Rock-type Pokemon, Lycanroc. Unlike its Dusk and Dawn forms, base Lycanroc doesn’t particularly stand out in the stats department. Being a pure Rock-type also gives it an overwhelming amount of weaknesses such as Grass, Water, Steel, Fighting, and Ground. Unless you’re under-leveled, Lycanroc should pose little threat to you.

Beating Goodra – Lv.65

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Up next is Goodra, a pure Dragon-type Pokemon. Goodra is known for having excellent defense while also being able to dish out good damage thanks to its Dragon typing. To counter this, you should use either another Dragon Pokemon, or a Fairy-type to cause super effective damage against it. Steel-types will also be a great choice as Steel resists Dragon. Like Lycanroc, Goodra shouldn’t be too much of an issue with proper type matchups.

Beating Pawmot – Lv.65

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced its own Electric-mouse Pokemon with the Pawmi evolution line, and Pawmot as the final evolution. But unfortunately for Pawmot, it does not get the same love as Pikachu does, and suffers the same fate as all Electric-mouse Pokemon do, which is being extremely weak in-game. Pure Electric-types like Pawmot have only one weakness, and that is Ground-type moves like Earthquake or Bulldoze. Any one of those attacks should be able to one-shot this adorable mouse with ease.

Beating Orthworm – Lv.65

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

If you’ve played through the other paths of the game, like the Path of Legends, then seeing a “normal-sized” Orthworm will definitely be a weird sight to see, considering its Titan variant. That said, it still retains the same strengths and weaknesses, and being a pure Steel-type, Orthworm is weak to Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type moves. Unlike its Titan variant, this Orthworm doesn’t have super high defenses, so any attack from the before-mentioned types should clean up Orthworm.

Beating Dundunsparce – Lv.65

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Pokemon fans have waited over 20 years to see the Normal-type Pokemon, Dunsparce, receive an evolution. Needless to say, fans were not pleased when they saw the evolved state, Dundunsparce, only be a slightly bigger version of the original. To make things worse, Dundunsparce is not the upgrade the Pokemon needed either, as its stats only increased by a small amount, and it’s still a pure Normal-type, so virtually any Fighting-type move will one-shot if the Pokemon is around the same level. Without a doubt one of the low points for the game and the franchise as a whole.

Beating The Starter She Chose – Lv.66

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Back at the beginning of the game, Nemona would end up choosing the starter Pokemon that was weak against yours. For example, if you ended up choosing Fuecoco (the best choice) as your starter Pokemon, Nemona would have chosen Sprigatito as hers. In your champion battle against her, she will use the final evolution of that starter against you, as shown in the picture above.

Nemona will then Terastallize that Pokemon in one last stand against you, with their types either being pure Fire, Water, or Grass. Defeat them, and you’ll finally have defeated Nemona and completed the Victory Road path!

That’s everything you need to know on how to beat Champion Nemona in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Be sure to check out our other guides like how to beat Champion Geeta, or how to catch Brute Bonnet. We even have a guide on how to catch all the Deerling forms!

