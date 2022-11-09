How to Open Venus Flytrap Plants in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

If I say Clam Flowers in God of War Ragnarok’s Ironwood to you, you’ll probably know what I’m talking about. When Atreus is exploring this area and talking with Angrboda, you’ll see a lot of strange clam-like plants lining the sides of the rivers that you wade through on the animal’s back. You could call them Venus flytrap plants, but where’s the fun in that? These have a telltale glow indicating that they contain some sort of loot, and if you’re anything like us, you want all the loot Kratos and Atreus can lay their hands on. In this guide, we’ll run you through how to open Venus flytraps in God of War Ragnarok.

Opening Clam Plants in Ironwood in God of War Ragnarok

To open these weird clam-like flowers, you’ll need to hit them with something. The first time you can actually do this is during your first visit to Ironwood, where Atreus and Angrboda will skim stones. If you perfectly time your throw, you can hit the clam flower in the distance, causing it to open up and spit out some loot in the middle of the middle.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

However, there are plenty of other clam flowers dotted around Ironwood that you can’t hit by skimming stones from this shore. In short, you need to use your arrows to hit these from a nearby shore.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Wherever you see one of these creepy plants, you’ll be able to find a shore or ledge nearby that Atreus can reach and fire arrows from. Simply line up your shot at the clam flower, fire and pick up the loot it spits out!

That’s everything you need to know on how to open Clam Flowers in God of War Ragnarok. For more on Kratos and Atreus’ latest adventure, be sure to check out our guide on how long God of War Ragnarok takes to beat, how to get Hacksilver fast, and how to solve the geyser and gate puzzles in Svartalfheim.

Related Posts