How to Get Eremita ne Credite Achievement in Genshin Impact

Help Cyno get Rahman and his crew into Sumeru.

Genshin Impact 3.2 update is here with several new hidden achievements. One such secret achievement, in particular, is Eremita ne Credite, which can be obtained by completing the Through the Predawn Night quest. The quest takes place in Aaru Village, Sumeru, which means players must unlock the Sumeru region first to get this achievement. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the steps to get Eremita ne Credite achievement in Genshin Impact.

Unlocking the Eremita ne Credite Achievement in Genshin Impact

Here’s the complete set of instructions to get Eremita ne Credite secret achievement: Wait until the next day after activating the Through the Predawn Night quest. Once you activate the quest, the game will ask you to wait until the following day. As always, players can immediately skip the waiting time using the clock from the Paimon menu. Navigate to the marked location and speak with Candace. Use the nearest teleport waypoint to Aaru Village in order to fast travel to your destination. Visit the Chief House. The next step is to visit the Chief House to meet everyone. Meet up with Alhaitham and go to the Eremite base. Alhaitham is a quest-exclusive NPC, which can be found within the Sumeru region. Go to Caravan Ribat and talk to Cyno. Caravan Ribat is a Subarea located in Ashavan Realm, Dharma Forest, Sumeru. Head to the location and speak with Cyno to proceed further. Talk to the soldiers stationed in Caravan Ribat and fast forward the time. After a short cutscene, you’ll be asked to wait for the next two days you can skip using the Clock in Paimon menu. Go to the marked location and help Cyno arrest the Eremites. The final step is to defeat all enemies within 300 seconds and help Cyno arrest the Eremites.

Upon completion of Through the Predawn Night quest, you’ll finally get Eremita ne Credite achievement and 5x Primogems in Genshin Impact.

