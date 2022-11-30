Image Source: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch, nor Nintendo, are void of issues; bugs and glitches are bound to happen when humans are involved. In the case of this console and Nintendo’s related services, you might be experiencing one of several error codes, specifically error code 9001-9900. If that matches up with yours, here’s all you need to know on how to fix Nintendo error code 9001-9900.

How to Fix Nintendo Error Code 9001-9900

The Nintendo error code 9001-9900 is likely tied to an issue with the eShop service, not necessarily on your end. However, to ensure it isn’t a problem coming from your own network, let’s move to fix the problem:

Check Nintendo’s service status. First off, double-check that Nintendo hasn’t shut down any relevant services temporarily for maintenance. You can do that by visiting the official network status page. Check on ‘Online Service Status’ for any information. Restart your modem/router. If you check Nintendo’s server status and it says “All servers are operating normally,” you could be having an issue with your internet service. Restarting the modem and router will do the trick. Simply unplug the modem and or router, wait 60 seconds, then plug it back in. Sign out of your Nintendo account. If you’re making an order using a browser, it’s worth performing a fresh sign in. In the top-right corner, click on your user icon. In the sidebar that appears on the right, just below your name, click SIgn Out. Afterwards, sign back in and try again. Use a different payment method. Given that the error code 9001-9900 is linked to purchasing content off of the eShop, it’s worth considering a different payment method. Additionally, double-checking that you have the funds to purchase said content is recommended.

Unfortunately, that’s the extent as to what you can do to fix the Nintendo error code 9001-9900, other than coming back 10 to 20 minutes later and trying again or contacting support. For more gaming content, catch up on the latest Super Mario Bros. movie trailer or perhaps pocket monsters are what you’re after, in which case the top 10 best water Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would be better suited for you.

