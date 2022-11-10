Whether you’re playing on PS4 or PS5, there’s a chance that you might be hit with the ‘Data for the Following Game or App is Corrupted’ error. This isn’t something you really want to hit, given the only solution means you’re potentially not going to be able to play God of War Ragnarok for at least a few hours.

What Is the ‘Data for the Following Game or App Is Corrupted’ Error?

This error message essentially means that the data for the game you’re playing, in this case God of War Ragnarok, is corrupted or ‘not complete’ and so the game can’t load up properly and be played.

This isn’t necessarily because of something you’ve done. Sometimes, if there’s an interruption to your download or installation of a game — for example if the console was powered off, or you lost internet connection entirely — ‘packets’ of data are lost, which may be required for the game to start.

Can You Fix ‘Data Corrupted’ Error for God of War Ragnarok?

Unfortunately, you cannot fix this error code if it’s appeared. You can try closing the game and restarting it, but there’s a good chance you’ll just be hit with the error code again, as the corrupted data will still exist.

As such, the only way to ‘fix’ the issue is to entirely uninstall God of War Ragnarok off your storage drive and then reinstall it. That requires you going back into your ‘Library’ on your console to find the game, select it and redownload it if you purchased it digitally from the PlayStation Store.

If you purchased a physical copy of the game, you’ll just need to eject the disc and put it back in after you’ve uninstalled the files. Let the installation complete, make sure you’ve got the Day 1 update installed, and then start the game up again.

That’s everything you need to know on how to fix ‘Data for the Following Game or App Is Corrupted’ error in God of War Ragnarok. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guides on what high framerate mode is, what those colored insects are on walls, and how to redeem preorder & deluxe edition DLC in God of War Ragnarok.

