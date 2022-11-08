Don’t you hate it when you lose your boy? Well, in God of War Ragnarok, there seems to be an error in Atreus’s AI every now and then that causes him not to follow you. Luckily, we’ve got a pretty simple fix to help reunite you with him. Here is everything you need to know about how to find Atreus if he disappears offscreen in God of War Ragnarok.

Where Did Atreus Go in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

If you managed to lose Atreus while exploring, simply press the square button to have him fire an arrow. This will give you a general “Marco, Polo” idea of where he is located. Once you’ve narrowed down his general location, once again press the square button, but be sure to aim it behind Kratos while also panning the camera that way.

More often than not, as long as you’re in an open enough area, you’ll be able to see the direction that the arrow is fired from. Just go toward the direction the arrow came from, and you should be able to find Atreus and help get him unstuck from whatever is holding him up.

That is everything you need to know about how to find Atreus if he disappears offscreen in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re still looking for more on the game, be sure to check out all of our news, features, and guides by searching Twinfinite. That includes helpful articles on how to switch weapons, how to block, and more.

There should also be some more God of War-related content down below that you may find helpful, as well as some other news for the game. For any questions you have about the game that you can’t seem to find the answer to, always feel free to reach out to us in the comment section, and we’ll do our best to help.

Related Posts