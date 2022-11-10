How Do You Fix ‘No Supported DXGI Adapter Were Found’ Error in Modern Warfare 2?

Image Source: Activision

Modern Warfare 2’s rocky first month continues with another new error that players are experiencing. If you’re seeing this error, it might not be as tough of a fix as it sounds. Here is how to fix the No Supported DXGI Adapter Were Found Error in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 No Supported DXGI Adapter Were Found Error Fix

While this Modern Warfare 2 error sounds pretty bad, the good news is that it isn’t truly a hardware issue. Instead, you’ll just need to update the drivers for your graphics card.

There are two methods to do this, and one of them is pretty simple. For that, you’ll just need to open the program related to your graphics card, it should either be GeForce Experience for NVIDIA or Adrenalin for AMD. Right-clicking anywhere on your desktop screen should give you the option to open the program directly in the menu that pops up.

Other than that, you can always go to the NVIDIA or AMD website to find drivers directly there if you know your graphics card model. Just install the file you are given, and you should be good to go.

Now just start Modern Warfare 2 like normal, and everything should be just fine. You might even have a better experience if it was a hefty upgrade.

That is everything you need to know for how to fix the No Supported DXGI Adapter Were Found Error in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. If you get any other errors, we should have all the right fixes.

