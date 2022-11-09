Chances are, when you’ve had the chance to explore the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarok, you’ve encountered one of these barriers of log stakes which is glowing gold from the bottom. Chaos Blades and the Leviathan Axe can’t seem to shift it out of your way, and as such, you’re probably wondering how to destroy log barriers in God of War Ragnarok.

The good news here is that you’re not doing anything wrong, and your game isn’t glitched. Instead, these log barriers are something that you’ll eventually get to remove once you’ve unlocked an ability as part of God of War Ragnarok’s story.

Spoiler Warning: This guide will discuss a section of the story revolving how you get the ability to remove these log barriers. If you’d rather enjoy God of War Ragnarok entirely spoiler-free, we advise you turn back now.

How to Remove Glowing Log Fences in God of War Ragnarok

These log stake barriers can be removed by changing the time of day, an ability you’ll unlock as part of the story when you receive the Celestial Mirror.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Celestial Mirror is a key item you’ll obtain as part of the main quest in the game. We won’t dive into any more story spoilers here, but just know that you’ll get it in due time. Meanwhile, these areas behind the log barriers are blocked off and cannot be accessed.

How to Use the Celestial Mirror to Change Time of Day

The Celestial Mirror can be used on these little plinths dotted around the world called Celestial Altars. You can normally spot them in the distance due to their domed roof. They’re also marked on your map with a sun and moon icon.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Find one of these and then interact with the bowls in the center of the structure. Kratos will rub the Celestial Mirror around its edge, causing the time of day to change.

By changing the time of day, the log barriers will be removed, allowing you to freely explore these areas. Keep in mind that while one time of day may allow you access to some areas, it might block off others and vice-versa.

That’s everything you need to know on how to remove glowing log barriers in God of War Ragnarok. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our guides on all Odin’s Raven locations in Svartalfheim, how to change difficulty, and how to heal your health. We’ve even got more guides to help you on your way listed below.

