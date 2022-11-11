How to Complete Rafael Leao Serie A POTM SBC in FIFA 23

POTM drops are rolling in as FIFA and FUT gear up for the World Cup. From La Liga to Serie A, you’ll be able to get your hands on each major league’s best player of the month if you’re willing to invest. With that in mind, we’re here to walk you through how to complete the Rafael Leao Serie A POTM SBC in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Rafael Leao PL POTM SBC Guide

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

For this challenge, players will need to complete three builds — and for the record, they will not be cheap. Whether or not Leao is worth it to your squad is a decision only you can make, of course. So in the meantime, check out the three slates of objectives below, as well as the rewards you’ll receive for completing them.

Top Form [Reward: Gold Pack]

Min. 1 TOTW Player in your Starting XI.

Min. 83 OVR Team Rating.

Portugal [Reward: Small Gold Players Pack]

Min. 1 Portugal Player in your Starting XI.

Min. 1 TOTW Player in your Starting XI.

Min. 85 OVR Team Rating.

Serie A [Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack]

Min. 1 Serie A Player in your Starting XI.

Min. 86 OVR Team Rating.

FIFA 23 Leao Serie A POTM SBC Solution

Again, this isn’t going to be cheap. As is always the case, however, certain workarounds exist that will save you a good chunk of coins here and there. You’ll find our solutions below, with the evergreen warning that the transfer market within FUT is constantly fluctuating. Keep that in mind while making your way through these builds.

Top Form: ~ 21,500 – 24,000 Coins

Hrádecký: 900

Sergi Darder: 800

Stones: 950

Giménez: 900

Gosens: 650

Berghuis: 750

Isco: 850

Dani Olmo: 850

Maddison (TOTW): 15,000

André Silva: 850

Otávio: 750

This may seem a tad high for an 83-rated squad, but again, the market is the market. That’s why we suggest going big with the Maddison TOTW (86). After that, you’ll be able to fill out the rest of your squad with three 83-rated players and a staggering seven 82-rated players. See? It all works out.

Portugal: ~ 62,500 – 66,500 Coins

Trapp (TOTW): 24,500

Jesús Navas: 950

Rúben Dias: 20,000

Stones: 950

Koke: 950

Luis Alberto: 950

Højbjerg: 950

Schick: 8,400

Lemar: 950

Chiellini: 2,900

Bounou: 2,900

So yes, an 85-rated team requirement is really going to land on the inexpensive side. However, going big once again on the TOTW card — Trapp (88), in this instance — will go a long way. So too will using Dias (88) to check off your Portuguese player requirement. Going big on those two cards will allow you to fill out the rest of your squad with one 85-rated player, two 84-rated players, and six 83-rated players.

Serie A: ~ 88,000 – 92,000 Coins

Maignan: 16,500

Bounou: 2,800

Rúben Dias: 20,000

Chiellini: 2,900

Savić: 2,800

Gakpo: 950

Modrić: 20,500

Tielemans: 2,800

Jesús Navas: 950

Fabinho: 16,000

Hummels: 2,900

Yes, we’re going big right off the bat here because 86-rated squads are no joke. Maignan (87) is as good a start as any for two reasons: First, that’s your Serie A player, and secondly, ~17,000 coins for an 87-rated player is nothing to scoff at.

That’s why we also added Modrić (88), Fabinho (87), and Rúben Dias (88) as well. If you’re lucky, none of those three will run you more than 20,000 coins per player. Two of them will likely be found for under 17,000 coins. After that, you can fill up the remainder of your squad with five 84-rated players and two 83-rated players.

And that’s how to complete the Rafael Leao Serie A POTM SBC in FIFA 23! We wish you the best of luck, and if you’re looking for more in-game tips, then you’ve come to the right place. Be sure to check out some of the other guides Twinfinite has to offer, such as how to score downward headers and how to stepover right, as well as the endless information at the links below.

