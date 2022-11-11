How to Complete Miguel Almiron PL POTM SBC in FIFA 23

POTM promotions are dropping once again as players get ready for FUT’s World Cup promotion to kick off. So while you wait for that to arrive, we’re here to walk you through how to complete the Miguel Almiron PL POTM SBC in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Miguel Almiron POTM SBC Guide

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

As it happens, this challenge only requires two builds — and on the surface, this doesn’t strike us as too expensive. Though we will say up front: If you’ve got at least one TOTW card stashed away that you’re not using for anything, now is the time to bust it out. Below you will find the two slates of objectives for this challenge, as well as the rewards you’ll get for completing them.

Top Form [Reward: Small Gold Players Pack]

Min. 1 TOTW Player in your Starting XI.

Min. 84 OVR Team Rating.

Premier League [Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack]

Min. 1 Premier League Player in your Starting XI.

Min. 85 OVR Team Rating.

FIFA 23 Almiron PL POTM SBC Solution

As hinted at above, this build isn’t going to be too expensive. Almiron is no Robert Lewandowski, for example. And, going higher on certain cards will give you an advantage when it comes to filling out the rest of your squad. You’ll find solutions below, with the evergreen warning that the transfer market is constantly fluctuating. Keep that in mind as you make your way through these.

Top Form: ~ 33,500 – 38,000 Coins

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Trapp: 21,250

Asensio: 950

Diego Carlos: 1,000

Piqué: 1,000

Hummels: 2,900

Rúben Neves: 950

Højbjerg: 950

Tadić: 2,900

Giménez: 1,000

Osimhen: 950

Oyarzabal: 2,900

This maybe isn’t as cheap as we’d like it to be, but the market does appear to be on the higher end as of this moment. That said, we still suggest going big with your TOTW card. In this case, 87-rated Trapp will run you just under 22,000 coins. You could go for the 88-rated in-form, but we don’t think shelling out the extra few thousand coins is necessary.

As for the rest of your squad, you’ll be able to fill it out with three 84-rated players and six 83-rated players. Another positive is that because there is no chemistry requirement, you can throw any player anywhere! So, take full advantage of that while you put the proper pieces in place.

Premier League: ~ 57,500 – 62,000 Coins

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

De Gea: 16,250

Jesús Navas: 1,000

Rúben Dias: 21,250

Hummels: 2,900

Schick: 8,300

Ricardo Pereira: 950

Angeliño: 950

Bounou: 3,000

Asensio: 950

Perišić: 2,900

Sané: 2,900

Due to the 85-rated team requirement, we recommend going bigger on a couple of players. Rúben Dias (88) and De Gea (87) will be big costs up front, but you’ll be able to save on the rest of your squad — a little bit, at least — with one 85, four 84s, and four 83s. Balanced as all things should be, right?

That’s everything you need to complete the Miguel Almiron PL POTM SBC in FIFA 23, but if you’re looking for more in-game tips then you’ve come to the right place. Twinfinite has other guides such as how to complete the Gonzalo Higuain premium SBC and the best formations to use, as well as endless information at the links below.

Related Posts