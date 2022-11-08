How to Complete Fabulous Fungus Frenzy Event in Genshin Impact

A new Genshin Impact event known as Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is right around the corner. This time around, players’ primary objective is to train their Fungi friends to be on top of the marvelous Beast Tamer Tournament. During this event, players will also get a chance to invite Dori. So without any further delay, here’s a detailed breakdown of Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event gameplay details.

The Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event will begin on Nov. 10 and continue until Nov. 28. Unlike other events, it is divided into five different phases:

Phase 1: Nov. 10 to 28

Nov. 10 to 28 Phase 2: Nov. 11 to 28

Nov. 11 to 28 Phase 3: Nov. 12 to 28

Nov. 12 to 28 Phase 4: Nov. 13 to 28

Nov. 13 to 28 Phase 5: Nov. 14 to 28

Like other events, players must meet certain eligibility points before participating in this event:

Adventure Rank 30 or above

2. Complete Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III “A New Star Approaches”

Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” and Yae Miko’s Story Quest “Divina Vulpes Chapter: Act I – The Great Narukami Offering” to best enjoy the event.

If you have not completed Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” and Yae Miko’s Story Quest during the event, you can enter the event through “Quick Start” in the event page.

How to Complete Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy Event

During the event, three types of gameplay will unlock in sequence: Fungus Capture, Coruscating Potential, and Special Training.

You will need to complete various quests in the three gameplay modes to get “Mushroom Currency” and “Fungus Medal,” which can be used to exchange for rewards such as Nilotpala Cup Tournament Stage, Wisdom Orb, Crown of Insight, Character Level Up Materials, and Talent Level-Up Materials.

Apart from this, complete the quest “The Strongest Opponent! The Biggest Crisis!” and use a certain amount of Mushroom Currency and Fungus Medals to invite “Treasure of Dream Garden” Dori (Electro). After the event gameplay period ends, Mushroom Currency and Fungus Medals will disappear.

Therefore, make sure to claim the rewards in time.

All Fabulous Fungus Frenzy Rewards

Players can obtain the following rewards from Genshin Impact’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event:

Primogems

Mora Coins

Crown of Insight

Character Ascension Materials

Hero’s Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Apart from this, one can get Dori as a part of the reward during the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event. Dori Sangemah Bay is one of the playable 4-Star Electro characters in Genshin Impact, whose primary weapon is Claymore.

Usually, travelers are required to spend premium currencies to unlock characters in Genshin Impact. Fortunately, players can unlock Dori for free by completing a few certain quests. So this is definitely an opportunity one should not miss if they don’t have Dori in their party.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Genshin Impact-related content like Genshin Impact Through the Predawn Night quest guide and all fishing spot locations in Sumeru in Genshin Impact. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

