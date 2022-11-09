Goddess of Victory: Nikke Train Station Blueprint Location

As you progress through the campaign of Goddess of Victory: Nikke, you’ll find a ton of glowing spots on the map that indicate Lost Relics. These are collectibles that flesh out the world, music tracks, Gems, and blueprints to help you construct buildings in the outpost, and are very helpful for progression. Here’s where to find the Train Station Blueprint in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Train Station Blueprint

The Train Station Blueprint can be found in chapter 3 of Nikke’s campaign. However, getting to it won’t necessarily be easy as you have to beat the chapter boss in order to get to it.

We’ve included a screenshot down below to indicate its location:

Image Source: Shift Up via Twinfinite

Essentially, you’ll need to make it to the very top left corner of the map, beat the story boss, and interact with the glowing spot next to the two destroyed skyscrapers.

How to Use the Train Station Blueprint

Once you have the Blueprint, head back to the Outpost and click on any empty building slot, then construct it. Building construction only takes a few seconds, so you won’t have to wait very long at all.

The Train Station is essential for allowing you to progress through the Tactics Academy lesson plan, so make sure you keep up with these as much as possible. The lesson plans offer up various benefits like improving dispatch missions, unlocking more building slots, and increasing your Credit and Battle Data gains from combat.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Train Station Blueprint in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including the Hospital Blueprint location, our full reroll guide, and tier list.

