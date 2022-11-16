Goddess of Victory: Nikke Shopping Mall Blueprint Location

While you can certainly just barrel your way through the story of Goddess of Victory: Nikke, we wouldn’t recommend doing so. There are tons of Lost Relics tucked away in various corners of the map, and some of these are Blueprints that can help with your progression in the game. With that in mind, here’s how to find the Shopping Mall Blueprint in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Shopping Mall Blueprint

The Shopping Mall Blueprint is located in chapter 8 of Nikke’s story, titled Conflict. You’ll want to make your way to the top left corner of the map, where the path curves in. You’ll find a small glowing spot at the curve, which is where the Blueprint is located.

We’ve included two screenshots down below to give you a better idea of where to look.

Image Source: Shift Up via Twinfinite

Image Source: Shift Up via Twinfinite

All you have to do is stand in that exact spot, tap on the prompt as it appears, and you’ll automatically pick up the Blueprint.

How to Use the Shopping Mall Blueprint

By now, you should know the drill. Head back to your Outpost and tap on one of your empty building slots, then construct the Shopping Mall. This won’t cause you any Credits and only takes about five seconds to construct, so it won’t take any time at all.

Once constructed, you’ll then be able to continue progressing through your lesson plan at the Tactics Academy in the Outpost. This is crucial, as it can increase your Credit and Battle Data gains, and even unlock more slots in the Synchro Device, which makes it much easier for you to level up multiple Nikkes at the same time.

That’s all you need to know about where to find the Shopping Mall Blueprint in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our full tier list, a breakdown of the Wishlist feature, and our event guide for No Caller ID.

