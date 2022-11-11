There are plenty of Lost Relics to pick up as you play through the story of Goddess of Victory: Nikke, but some of them can be annoyingly hard to spot. That’s where we come in. If you’re wondering how to find the Generator Blueprint in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, here’s what you need to know.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Generator Blueprint Location

The Generator Blueprint is located in chapter 4 of Nikke’s story campaign, Bouquet. You’ll want to head to the very top corner of the map, and look for a jagged corner just to the left edge.

We’ve included a couple of screenshots down below to give you a better idea of where it’s at:

Image Source: Shift Up via Twinfinite

Image Source: Shift Up via Twinfinite

Once there, simply click on the glowing spot on the ground to interact with it and pick up the Blueprint.

How to Use the Generator Blueprint

The Generator Blueprint can be used to construct the Generator back at your Outpost. The building itself doesn’t serve any functional purpose, but it is one of the required constructions for your Tactics Academy lessons.

Once you build it, you should be able to progress through the Tactics Academy lesson plan to unlock more rewards. These are extremely important, as they can increase the quality of your dispatch missions, as well as your Credit and Battle Data gains from combat encounters.

That’s all you need to know about how to find the Generator Blueprint in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our tier list, how to play in landscape mode, and our No Caller ID event guide.

