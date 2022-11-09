There are quite a few Lost Relics to collect as you progress through the story campaign of Nikke. Some of these are building blueprints, which will help you progress through your Tactics Academy lesson plans, and these are crucial for progress. With that in mind, here’s how to find the Church Blueprint in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Church Blueprint Location

The Church Blueprint is located in the chapter 7 map of Nikke’s campaign. Specifically, it’s in the top right corner of the map, but just south of the end of the chapter where the boss is.

We’ve included a screenshot down below to show its exact location:

Image Source: Shift Up via Twinfinite

The Church Blueprint can be found where our squad is standing, and this area also contains the sub-stages for the Raptillion questline if you’ve been following that. You don’t need to clear the sub-stages to access the Lost Relic, though, as you can just scoot to the left to pick up the Blueprint.

How to Use the Church Blueprint

Like with all other Blueprints in the game, this will allow you to construct a new building back at the Outpost. So head back there, click on an empty building slot, then build the Church.

Constructing buildings only take five seconds, and they don’t cost you anything. Since these are required for advancing your Tactics Academy lessons, we definitely recommend keeping up with these as much as possible. You’ll gain tons of rewards, including better dispatch missions, and increased Credit and Battle Data gains.

That’s all you need to know about where the Church Blueprint is in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our full reroll guide, tier list, and all redeemable codes.

