God of War Ragnarok: All Idunn Apple Locations in Midgard

Ragnarok is upon us, and with it comes nine realms worth of collectibles for players to spend hours finding. If you don’t feel like wasting all that time searching, though, especially if you’re looking for ways to increase your overall health quickly, we’ve got the perfect guide for you. Here is everything you need to know about the locations of all Idunn Apple in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Find Alfheim Idunn Apples in God of War Ragnarok

Midgard has even fewer Idunn Apples than both Svartalfheim and Alfheim, with only two of them in the area once you’ve unlocked traversal with the wolves. We’ve broken down the specific locations and how to get them right down below.

Idunn Apple #1 Location – The Oarsmen

You’ll likely first come across this Idunn Apple during The Word of Fate, as you’ll be free to explore Midgard and access the location known as The Oarsmen via the Shore of Nine. Destroy some vines with fire and kill raiders, then follow these steps to open up Nornir Chest #2 in the area.

Destroy the rune to the left of the chest. The second rune is to the right of a small chest on the other side of the room. Explore the Oarsman in order to open the door across the Nornir Chest from the other side so you can destroy the third room.

Idunn Apple #2 Location – Well of Urd

Once on the Lake of Nine, head left and head up a narrow path to make your way to the Well of Urd. Head over the ledge, and you’ll find Nornir Chest #4 located behind a couple of rocks.

Destroy the first rune opposite the chest. Grapple up to the ledge and destroy the second rune at the top of the cliff to the right. Drop down and destroy the third rune on the left.

And that is everything you need to know about the locations of all Idunn Apple in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re still looking for more on the game, be sure to check out our guides on things to do first, what did Kratos whisper to Atreus, and more, right down below.

