God of War Ragnarok: All Artifact Locations in Alfheim

God of War Ragnarok may not be open-world in the purest sense of the definition, it does, however, have large zones for you to explore. There’s all sorts of loot to find, but also neat little collectibles that expand on the lore, and can be sold for hacksilver, known as ‘artifacts.’ Every realm has a few, but this guide focuses on all artifact locations in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

How To Find Alfheim Artifacts in God of War Ragnarok

Artifact #1 Location – The Strond

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

During the story quest for Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok, the first artifact you’ll come across, the Dream Charm, is located just outside the Temple of Light in The Strond. If you’re not paying attention, this artifact is really easy to miss.

As you make your way to the Temple of Light, you’ll see two trees that create a natural archway (as seen in the screenshot above). Before passing through them, turn right and you’ll see a chest as well as the Dream Charm artifact on the ground.

Artifact #2 Location – The Barrens

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Up net is the Horn artifact, which you can pick up in The Barrens, one of two semi-open world areas traversable via sled. Two artifacts can be found here. Starting with the Horn:

Travel to the northernmost edge of the map, where you’ll see a light elf building. Go inside and head to the back of the temple, and you’ll see a lore marker. Lying on the ground, next to the marker, is the Horn artifact.

Artifact #3 Location – The Barrens

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The following artifact, the Harp, is found on the opposite end of The Barrens. So, hop onto your sled and head south (use the screenshot above for the specific location).

Slightly to the west of The Below, there’s a natural rock wall. Hop of the sled and look for a gap in the wall. You should see it from a distance, given that it also has paint markings. Squeeze through to find the Harp. You’ll also hear a funny exchange between Kratos and Mimir about playing the Harp.

Artifact #4 Location – The Forbidden Sands

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

From here on out, the rest of the artifacts in Alfheim won’t be reachable until you’ve completed The Reckoning, which is one of God of War Ragnarok’s main quests. When you’ve got that covered, the first artifact to pick up in the Forbidden Sands is the Pipe.

Enter the Burrows to complete the Favour ‘Song of the Sands.’ After destroying the hive matter trapping the second Hafgufa, don’t leave; instead face the Hafgufa. Jump off the edge by the touch to the right (as seen in the screenshot) to reach the Pipe artifact.

Artifact #5 Location – The Forbidden Sands

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Up next is the Bracelet, the second artifact located in the Forbidden Sands. With the sandstorm gone, the final artifacts in Alfheim will be a lot easier to see and find. It just so happens they’re nearby, too.

Upon leaving the Burrow, head directly east. Built into the mountains is a light elf building. Use the grapple point to climb to the ledge of the building and pick up the Bracelet artifact.

Artifact #6 Location – The Forbidden Sands

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The final artifact in Alfheim, the Token, is found in the Forbidden Sands, not too far from where the Bracelet was located. So, if you’ve just picked up the Bracelet, here’s where to go:

Head to the northern end of the Forbidden Sands (use the screenshot for reference). To reach the plateau above, there’s a stone wall nearby that you can grapple to. Upon reaching the plateau, run straight ahead, pass the door on your left, and locate a gap to squeeze through. The Token artifact is located on the other side.

There you have it: all artifacts in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok. For more guides and questions on God of War Ragnarok, find the rest of the collectibles in this realm by checking out where all book locations are in Alfheim. If you’re hungry to learn more about Kratos and company, find out why animals have white eyes in Ironwood.

Featured Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

