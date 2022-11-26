God of War: All Artifact Locations in Vanaheim

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

In God of War Ragnarok, you can find a collection of artifacts that flesh out the lore of the game throughout Vanaheim. These are a series of family crests, each linked to a different character, such as Freya and Odin. Once you’ve unlocked enough of the realm to start exploring, hop into a boat and use this guide to check where all artifact locations are in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Every Artifact Location in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok

Artifact Location #1 – Noatun’s Garden

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The artifact located at Noatun’s Garden in God of War Ragnarok is very close to the River Delta mystic gateway, so use that to get as close as possible and hop into the nearest boat.

Follow the river east, but stay close to the island on your left. After coming around the bend, you’ll see a small, sandy beach alongside some ruins on your right. After coming ashore, you’ll see a large tree to your right that’s between two of the ruined buildings. On the ground, around the furthest building on the right is Hoenir’s Crest.

Artifact Location #2 – River Delta

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

This one isn’t well-hidden, but you’ll miss it if you aren’t paying attention. Use the mystic gateways to travel to the River Delta. As soon as you step out of the gateway, turn around. You’ll find Freya’s Crest lying on the ground.

Artifact Location #3 – Freyr’s Camp

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

This is one of the easiest artifacts to find in Vanaheim. If you have Freyr’s Camp mystic gateway unlocked, travel to it. After stepping out of the mystic gateway, the artifact Skirnir’s Crest will be on the ground immediately to your left.

Artifact Location #4 – River Delta

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The next artifact is also near the River Delta but on the other side. Use the River Delta mystic gateway to get close, then hop into a boat.

Follow the river west, towards Pilgrim’s Landing, but keep the River Delta island on your right and follow the rock wall. By keeping the island on your right, the river will lead you underneath a series of trees creating a tunnel. You’ll see a path straight ahead, but that’s not the one you want. Instead, immediately turn left as soon as you enter the tunnel of trees. Once you’ve landed on the secret dock, ignore the steps. Instead, turn left and walk between the two trees. On the ground is Odin’s Crest.

Artifact Location #5 – The Veiled Passage

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The following artifact in Vanaheim is located in the Veiled Passage, off the beaten path. Use the River Delta mystic gateway to get close, then follow the river west, towards the Cliffside Ruins.

Pass the Cliffside Ruins dock to your right and you’ll immediately see a path that cuts between two islands. If you follow it and see a rainbow, you’re in the right place. Keep following until you see Goddess Falls, but instead of landing, turn to the left. The river splits off into a narrow path with a dock at the end. After coming ashore, use the Blades of Chaos to grapple the wall to your left. Follow the path on your left that takes you further into the mountains. The tunnel isn’t completely closed; sometimes the tunnel has cutouts that you can look out over and see the river. The second cliff you come to on your left has Kvasir’s Crest lying on the ground, behind some bushes.

Artifact Location #6 – Goddess Falls

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The last and final artifact in Vanaheim is very close to the previous one. Leave the Veiled Passage and land on the shores of Goddess Falls. This area is linked to Freya’s Missing Peace, which involves unlocking the temple.

Complete Freya’s Missing Peace. You’ll unlock all the necessary paths to reach the final artifact. After unlocking the other half of the word that opens the temple, you can descend by kicking the chain at the end, but before you do that, backtrack to the hallway. Follow it to the end, where it meets the previous room. On the opposite end of the gateway is a room with a ruined door. Head inside to find Hylli’s Crest.

That’s the last of the artifact locations in Vanaheim for God of War Ragnarok. Artifacts aren’t the only collectible in this realm, so if you’re hunting down everything, it’d be best to check out where all book locations are in Vanaheim, too. For lore bits, we’ve also got the answer for whether or not you can go to Jotunheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Related Posts