Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 5: Release Date, Time, & Battle Pass Leaks
Get ready for a new Fortnite Season!
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is coming close to an end, which means the next season is right around the corner. Therefore, everyone wants to know when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 will release. Although we don’t know where the game’s storyline will go in Chapter 3 Season 5, we do have some exciting intel for the Fortnite fans. With that said, here’s when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 starts and what you can expect to appear.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 Release Time
Although there’s no official confirmation from Epic Games yet, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 should release on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Usually, new Fortnite seasons kick off a day after the previous season’s end. According to the Epic Games website, Fortnite Season 4 is scheduled to end on Dec. 3, which means players can expect Season 5 to begin around this timeline.
As always, the developers will take the servers offline for around four to five hours. So players won’t be able to access the game during that timeframe. The update should be pushed half an hour before Season 5 goes live. This means that players can preload the content to check out the much-awaited season right away.
Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass Reward Leaks
There have been no leaks about the Fortnite Season 5 battle pass. Hence, it’s too early to predict what rewards will be featured in the next battle pass. We’ll make sure to update this section once we have leads for Season 5 battle pass rewards. Therefore, make sure to stay tuned with us for the latest updates.
However, a reliable Fortnite leaker, who goes by Shiina on Twitter, has confirmed that UEFN / Creative 2.0 will launch together with the next Battle Royale season. The data miner further claimed that Epic Games just added a new version called “23.00.UEFN” to their testing servers.
Besides this, Shiina also reports that there will be a live event for Fortnite Season 4, and players will enter 10-12 hours of downtime once the event ends.
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 release time and leaks. Before you leave, make sure to check out other Fortnite-related content like start and end dates for all Fortnite seasons and how to get Chrome Punk skin in Fortnite.
