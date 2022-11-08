What Is Fimbulwinter & Why Is It Happening in God of War Ragnarok? Explained

Here is everything you need to know about Fimbulwinter in God of War Ragnarok.

As soon as you start playing God of War Ragnarok, you might notice that there’s a lot of snow on the ground and that it is coming down pretty hard. Kratos and Atreus mention this and refer to the event known as Fimbulwinter. Here is everything you need to know about Fimbulwinter, why it is snowing, and more in God of War Ragnarok.

Please do not read any further if you do not want spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

Why Is It Snowing in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

In God of War (2018), it is revealed that Fimbulwinter is a prophesied winter event in Midgard in which heavy snow and blizzards occur for three years straight, and is then followed by the total annihilation of all the Nine Realms, aka Ragnarok.

According to a conversation between Kratos and Atreus at the start of God of War Ragnarok, it is believed that Baldur’s death is what started Filmbulwinter. But why does his death start this event? It isn’t really explained, but Norse mythology does point to a pretty good line of reasoning.

Why Does Baldur’s Death Cause Fimbulwinter?

In Norse mythology, Baldur is known as the god of light and purity, aka the Sun god. Obviously, the opposite of the warmth and light that the sun provides is winter, so it makes sense that Fimbulwinter would start after the Sun god goes away in a sense.

Baldur’s death in Norse mythology isn’t the only reason that Ragnarok happens, but it does serve as the final straw that leads to the strife between gods, which causes the conflict that leads to Ragnarok. The game seems to be leaning into this a bit more, as his death is what actually starts Fimbulwinter.

So, while it’s still all a bit vague, the reasoning behind why Baulder’s death started Fimbulwinter, why it is snowing, and much more does start to add up when you think about it. For more tips, tricks, and general info on the game, be sure to search Twinfinite for plenty of other guides, including ones explaining why Freya is mad, who the big dwarf statue is, and more.

