Fan Favorite Star Wars: The Clone Wars Jedi Reference Found in Andor

Over the years, there have been many Star Wars characters that have come and gone, with some managing to gain more of a foothold than others, even despite not being a main character. One such character that is still heavily touted amongst the fandom is a Jedi from the prequel trilogy, Plo Koon, who was recently referenced in an episode of Andor.

As you can see in the post below by Reddit user shaunoconory, Koon’s mask was found in the antique shop in Andor Episode 7. And while it’s likely not the exact same mask, as every one of the Kel Dor wears them, it’s a nice easter egg for fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Plo-Koon first made his appearance in Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace, as a member of the Jedi High Council during the last years of the Galactic Republic. While he didn’t have much of a role in these movies, he did get a lot of screentime devoted to developing his character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Koon served as one of the few mentor figures for Ahsoka Tano lead character, as the Kel Dor Jedi was always very wise and kind. There were also multiple instances where he would be the main focus of an episode in the series, especially during the first two seasons.

Unfortunately, Plo Koon meets his end after being attacked by Clone Troopers while piloting his Delta-7 Aethersprite-class light interceptor, perishing as his fighter exploded and crashed. Still, it’s nice to see a reference to the character, or even his people, in Andor, as it helps fans who hold their time with him in Star Wars: The Clone Wars remember this great Jedi.

