Are There Cheats in Dying Light 2? Answered

If you’re wondering if there are any cheats in Dying Light 2, then we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll explain all.

Techland‘s open world survival-RPG follow-up, Dying Light 2, is finally out in the wild, and players are having a blast exploring the dilapidated ruins of a mysterious post-apocalyptic European city. Not only will you be busy scavenging for supplies, parkouring from point A to point B, and leveling up your various skills and abilities, you’ll also be spending a lot of your time taking down throngs of the walking dead. If you’re here, you may be wondering if there are any cheats in Dying Light 2 that’ll help to make your life easier during your adventure. Well, get ready to hear your answer!

Does Dying Light 2 Have Cheats?

Unfortunately, no. From what we can gather, there are currently no cheats in Dying Light 2 that’ll help ease the difficulty for you. However, there are some fanmade mods that you should be able to access on the developer menu on a PC version of the game.

As you can imagine, this news may be a little disappointing to some fans, but typically triple-A games like the Polish studio’s latest first-person action-horror sequel don’t usually have cheat codes in these days.

If you’re finding the game too hard, you can always dial down the difficulty in the settings. Additionally, you can always use Twinfinite’s other Dying Light 2 guides and tips to help you ensure your experience is as smooth as possible.

Whether any cheat codes or exploits get introduced over the course of the game’s launch, well, it’s indeed possible. Of course, if we hear about any new cheat codes or exploits, we’ll make sure to update this post.

But that’s about everything you need to know about cheats in Dying Light 2. For more tips, tricks, and guides, search for Twinfinite, or head on over here to our dedicated wiki. And for any questions you have that aren’t answered on the site, do feel free to reach out in the comment section below and we’ll do our best to lend a hand.

