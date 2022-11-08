Does Kratos Still Call Atreus “Boy” in God of War: Ragnarok? Answered

One of the most surprisingly endearing and interesting parts of God of War (2018) is the relationship between Kratos and his son, Atreus. It’s a tumultuous one, at best, as the Greek god struggles to convey his emotions, often even not even calling his son by his own name, instead referring to him as Boy. With their relationship growing at the end of the game, though, many are still wondering if Kratos still calls Atreus “boy” in God of War Ragnarok. Here is all you need to know.

Does Kratos Still Call His Son “Boy” in God of War: Ragnarok? Answered

The short answer is no, Kratos no long calls his son “boy” in God of War Ragnarok. Instead, he simply calls him Atreus. In an interview with GamesRadar, director Eric Williams elaborated on this a bit, detailing that the relationship between Kratos and Atreus has changed in the time between the two games.

“It’s that idea that we really wanted it to be this feeling of like ‘oh, I can find a way into this story, whether I’m a parent or a child, or I’m somewhere in between, or I remember both sides of it’. There’s a way in for everyone.” “The last game you had Atreus just always being told what to do by adults. Anybody asks a question and they never give him an answer. But we wanted to be a lot more grey.”

