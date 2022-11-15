Coin Master: How to Trade Gold Cards & What They Do

Cards are an exciting feature of Coin Master, but Gold Cards are even more exciting. Here’s how to trade Gold cards and what they do in Coin Master.

If you’ve earned cards in Coin Master before, you know that by viewing them, you can see the rewards you’ll earn should you complete the set. Sometimes those rewards are additional spins, which are always helpful, and other times, the rewards will be far greater, like a new pet.

Gold cards are extremely similar to regular cards. In fact, they’re the same thing — just rarer.

Because they’re rarer, the set they’re a part of usually comes with greater rewards upon completion. Because of this, players will be racing to finish these sets as quickly as possible.

This is where trading comes in.

How to Trade Gold Cards

To trade gold cards, you must first actually have some in Coin Master. You cannot trade a standard one for a gold one.

With these in inventory, you must now wait until a special event occurs that allows for the trading of these. You’ll know these special events are occurring because the game will outright tell you, “these gold cards are now tradable.”

Now, just because you see that notification, doesn’t mean you’re clear. Usually, these special events will name two gold cards and during the event, only those ones are tradable.

Fortunately, these events happen often so if you don’t see the ones you have go up as tradable, wait it out and eventually, your time will come.

Players can also request or offer any Gold Cards they want to trade by posting over on the official trading group Coin Master forum, should you be having no luck trying to arrange a trade with a friend on your own.

What Do Gold Cards Do in Coin Master?

Gold cards are simply rarer versions of regular cards in Coin Master and as such come with more rare rewards. Whereas a standard card set completion might give you a few spins, one of these sets’ completion might yield to you twice as many.

It really depends on the ones you have. If you’re not sure what your rewards will be, you can select the card in question to view it and see what rewards are associated with it.

You might get lucky and find a set that rewards to you some of the more rare pets in the game like the Tiger.

That’s everything you need to know about how to trade Gold Cards and what they do in Coin Master.

