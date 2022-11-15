Coin Master: Are There Cheats?

Can you cheat your way to free spins and coins? Here’s what you need to know.

Coin Master is a popular strategy game that requires players to spin slot machines to get coins. Are there cheats in Coin Master?

In Coin Master, your goal is to acquire as many points, or stars, as you can. To do so, you must build villages.

In order to build villages, though, you must spin slot machines day in and day out, hour after hour, in order to earn coins. These coins are used to build villages.

At the start, you begin with five free spins. Then, you get an additional five spins every hour following.

Naturally, if you’re impatient or have some spare coins lying around, you can purchase additional spins with real money. To keep the game more interesting than just playing slot machines — which is admittedly, addicting in and of itself — you can connect your Coin Master account to your Facebook account.

Once you do that, you can see all of the Facebook friends you have that also play Coin Master and compete with their scores. This social aspect turns what might be a lonely game into a competitive one.

When the game does get competitive, all you’re likely going to be thinking about is that next spin, that next coin and that next village. While it’d be nice to sit on an unlimited and constantly refilling pool of money that allows you to purchase spin after spin, that’s probably not the case for most players.

Instead, to gain a leg up in the competition, you might be hoping to cheat your way to the top.

Don’t worry. This is a judgement-free zone. Cheats are popular in video games for a reason. If people didn’t use cheats, cheats wouldn’t exist in this format anymore.

Can You Use Cheats in Coin Master?

Regardless of our or your thoughts on cheating, we must inform you that in Coin Master, you are not able to cheat.

There are no cheat codes, cheat glitches or anything similar to that. While you could probably hack into the game (if you’re capable) to get something extra out of it (which is a gamble in itself), there isn’t much else to do other than play the game and spend real money on it.

With that being said, if you want to beat your Facebook friends in this game, you’re going to have to do so legitimately because cheating is sadly (for you) not an option.

Why is there no cheats in Coin Master? Simply put, it’s because it’s a game that is constantly connected to a server. While you’ll get your free spins every hour, you can’t grant yourself massive amounts of spins or coins without receiving them as a login reward, via a code, or through naturally obtaining them through playing the game.

Make sure to check back with Twinfinite for more on Coin Master and everything else video game related.

