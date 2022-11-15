Building your base and staying on the slots isn’t the only thing you’ll be doing in Coin Master. You can even raid villages to earn more coins and even battle your pals. If you’re having trouble, here’s how to add friends in Coin Master.

How to Add Friends in Coin Master

Adding friends is incredibly simple, but there’s one thing both you and your buddy need to have: Facebook. You’ll need to connect your in-game account to social media before you can actually add them in Coin Master.

Connecting Your Facebook Account

You can easily connect your game account to Facebook by selecting the three bars on the top right side of your screen. Below, you’ll find the Facebook logo and the word “Login” if you haven’t done it already. Simply click it to start the linking process and granting the app permission to access your friends list.

Once you’ve successfully linked your Coin Master account, you can find the “Invite Friends” option within the same menu. Click it to pull up a list of your pals on Facebook and invite them to play the game.

All you have to do then is just wait for them to accept your invitation and you should have them on your list. It’s definitely worth noting that inviting any of your buddies to play the game actually nets you some free spins.

When you have someone on your list, you can attack their village for some coins, as well as get Revenge on someone if they’ve recently attacked you. Alternatively, you can also gift them some coins as well. It pays to be nice considering that you get a free spin whenever you give your friends 10,000 coins in Coin Master.

Getting Free Spins for Adding Friends in Coin Master

Inviting friends to play Coin Master will earn you free spins. To do so, your friend will need to follow these steps:

Click on the invitation link. Download Coin Master. Launch the game. Sign into Facebook through the game. Complete the in-game tutorial.

Once the tutorial is finished, you’ll get your free spins. However, it’s worth noting that you only receive spins if your friend has never downloaded the game to their device before. In addition to that, spins can be collected for the first 250 friends you invite and join the game through your link.

That about wraps up everything you need to know about how to invite friends in Coin Master. If you’re looking for more tips and tricks on the mobile game, be sure to search for Twinfinite. We’ve got some other guides to help you get started.

