Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 is almost here, packed with a bunch of new weapons, operators, maps, and a brand-new battle pass. Alongside the new content, the developers will introduce several weapon balance changes to nerf and buff the unbalanced guns. With that said, here’s a detailed breakdown of COD Mobile Season 10 weapon balance changes, revealed by Activision in the official announcement.

All Weapon Balance Changes in COD Mobile Season 10

In COD Mobile Season 10, everyone’s beloved SMG, CBR4, has received the second round of buffs. As a result, the overall recoil of the weapon has been improved significantly to enhance firearm stability. Besides this, AK-47’s recoil has been improved for the first few shots, and the developers have also improved the weapon’s sprint-to-fire ability.

When it comes to the nerfs, ZRG 20-mm sniper’s magazine has been reduced, and penalties have been added for ADS and reload speed. Besides this, QQ9’s damage and range boost has been decreased to achieve the balance.

There are also a number of changes to other COD Mobile weapons in Season 10. You can check out all the changes below:

Weapon Buffs

M16

New Signature attachment “Wild Fire perk”: changes the M16 firing more to full auto

AK-47

Improved the recoil of the first few shots

Improved sprint to fire

RUS-79u

Improved range

Improved ADS accuracy

Hades

Improved sprint to fire

Improved reload speed

Decreased range penalties

CBR4

Improved overall recoil

DL-Q33

Improved overall recoil

PP19 Bizon

Adjusted Damage

Improved Chest Multiplier

Added lower/upper hand multipliers

Locus

Improved overall recoil

Koshka

Improved overall recoil

Snipers

Added scope glint to the sniper scopes

Outlaw

Improved overall recoil

J358

Improved overall recoil

Weapon Nerfs

ZRG-20mm

Magazine capacity reduced

Added ADS speed penalties

Added reload speed penalties

ASM10

Added negative leg multiplier

Range boost removed

Increased ADS movement speed penalties

Added movement speed penalties

QQ9

Reduced damage

Reduced range boost

Added ADS speed penalties

So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about COD Mobile Season 10 weapon balance changes.

