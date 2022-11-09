COD Mobile Season 10: Weapon Balance Changes
A look at weapon nerfs and buffs in COD Mobile Season 10.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 is almost here, packed with a bunch of new weapons, operators, maps, and a brand-new battle pass. Alongside the new content, the developers will introduce several weapon balance changes to nerf and buff the unbalanced guns. With that said, here’s a detailed breakdown of COD Mobile Season 10 weapon balance changes, revealed by Activision in the official announcement.
All Weapon Balance Changes in COD Mobile Season 10
In COD Mobile Season 10, everyone’s beloved SMG, CBR4, has received the second round of buffs. As a result, the overall recoil of the weapon has been improved significantly to enhance firearm stability. Besides this, AK-47’s recoil has been improved for the first few shots, and the developers have also improved the weapon’s sprint-to-fire ability.
When it comes to the nerfs, ZRG 20-mm sniper’s magazine has been reduced, and penalties have been added for ADS and reload speed. Besides this, QQ9’s damage and range boost has been decreased to achieve the balance.
There are also a number of changes to other COD Mobile weapons in Season 10. You can check out all the changes below:
Weapon Buffs
M16
- New Signature attachment “Wild Fire perk”: changes the M16 firing more to full auto
AK-47
- Improved the recoil of the first few shots
- Improved sprint to fire
RUS-79u
- Improved range
- Improved ADS accuracy
Hades
- Improved sprint to fire
- Improved reload speed
- Decreased range penalties
CBR4
- Improved overall recoil
DL-Q33
- Improved overall recoil
PP19 Bizon
- Adjusted Damage
- Improved Chest Multiplier
- Added lower/upper hand multipliers
Locus
- Improved overall recoil
Koshka
- Improved overall recoil
Snipers
- Added scope glint to the sniper scopes
Outlaw
- Improved overall recoil
J358
- Improved overall recoil
Weapon Nerfs
ZRG-20mm
- Magazine capacity reduced
- Added ADS speed penalties
- Added reload speed penalties
ASM10
- Added negative leg multiplier
- Range boost removed
- Increased ADS movement speed penalties
- Added movement speed penalties
QQ9
- Reduced damage
- Reduced range boost
- Added ADS speed penalties
So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about COD Mobile Season 10 weapon balance changes.
