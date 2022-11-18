Can You Improve Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Lag & Poor Performance? Explained

Pokemon’s transition to a true open-world sandbox experience hasn’t come without its fair share of technical issues. If you’re wondering whether it is possible to improve Pokemon Scarlet and Violet lag, then here’s what you need to know about fixing its poor performance.

How to Improve Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Lag

Unfortunately, your options to fix Pokemon Scarlet and Violet lag are pretty limited right now. There are one or two steps you can take to ensure a slightly smoother performance, though. This includes playing in handheld mode rather than docked and reducing the TV resolution output to 720 or 480p.

Both of these appear to help with FPS issues, albeit at the cost of visual fidelity, given that it involves dropping the resolution.

Of course, general poor performance woes that are plaguing the game right now, such as texture pop-in and lag, are issues that can’t be resolved by the user. These are problems that will either need to be patched or will just persistently exist because of the limitations of the Switch hardware. Remember, the console is nearly seven years old at this point and isn’t especially well-equipped to cope with the demands of such a large game. That said, we do expect the performance to improve as subsequent patches arrive, as is typical for many modern games these days.

That's everything we have about whether you can improve Pokemon Scarlet and Violet lag and fix its poor performance.

