Can You Get Paradox Suicune & Virizion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Paradox Pokemon are the latest variation of creatures added into the Pokemon franchise, making their debut in the latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games. While a variety of Paradox Pokemon are already obtainable in-game, many fans estimate that we haven’t seen the last of them yet and that more Paradox ‘mons may be released further down the track as DLC or in-game events. The latest speculation regarding DLC and in-game events involves two Pokemon: Suicune, and Virizion, which have both had Paradox forms leaked.

Paradox Suicune & Paradox Virizion Possible Concepts Leak

Image Source: CentroLeaks on Twitter & PokeLeaks on Reddit

A leak for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has surfaced, showcasing sketches of Suicune and Virizion in the same style that was used for teasing and revealing other Paradox Pokemon prior to Scarlet and Violet’s launch, such as the Donphan Paradox variants.

Note: the CentroLeaks account that posted the Suicune leak on Twitter has since been suspended for revealing numerous legitimate pictures and information on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to the public, prior to release. Does this mean Paradox Suicune has a good chance of being real too? It’s too soon to say for sure, but everyone seems hopeful for now.

While nothing has been confirmed about these two possible leaks, they certainly are interesting concepts to look at. Both of these specimens appear to be combinations of the trio of Legendaries they originate from, Suicune combined with both Entei and Raikou, and Virizion combined with both Terrakion and Cobalion.

Can You Get Paradox Suicune & Virizion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

As these concepts are only leaks at this stage, there is currently no way to obtain them in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. However, there is speculation in the Pokemon community that these two will appear in the future and feature in some in-game DLC, like Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Crown Tundra and Isle of Armor.

All we can do for now is sit and wait to see if either of these Legendary Paradox Pokemon make it into the game later down the track. That’s everything you need to know about how to get Paradox Suicune & Virizion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

For more helpful gameplay guides, tips, and information on the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet topics here at Twinfintie. We have a wide range of content that can help your gameplay experience and assist you on your journey through the Paldea Region, such as how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaiai, where to find all Yellow Stakes, and how to get Strength.

Related Posts