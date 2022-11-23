Can You Get a Refund for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for Having Bugs & Glitches? Answered

It’s no secret that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have launched with some hilariously game-breaking bugs and tons of visual glitches that have made for a less-than-stellar experience. Understandably, some players aren’t happy with the state of the game, and may be wondering if it’s possible to get a refund for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a result. Here’s what you need to know.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Refund Process

While Nintendo typically does not offer refunds for digital purchases, it is absolutely possible to get a refund for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet according to player reports. Of course, if you got the physical version of the game, you should be able to return it at the store you bought it from, but for folks who got the digital version, read on:

Head over to the Nintendo customer support website and click on the Start Chat option. From here, choose the following options:

Nintendo Switch Downloads and Digital Content Nintendo eShop Refunds

After that, you’ll need to wait a short while to get connected with a Nintendo rep, and you’ll be able to explain why you’d like a refund for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It’s worth noting that you may not have access to the text chat if you’re outside the US or Canada, and you may have to call them up at +1 (855) 548-4693 instead.

After submitting your refund request, it may take up to two to three days for your refund request to get processed. Not all requests will be approved, but it does at least seem like Nintendo is willing to entertain these requests as far as Pokemon is concerned.

That’s all you need to know about how to get a refund for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to breed Pokemon, get Shinies, and check your IVs.

